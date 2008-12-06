Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1can (411 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 130

% Daily value*

Total Fat 3g 3.85% Saturated Fat 1.5g 7.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 10mg 3.33%

Sodium 860mg 37.39%

Total Carbohydrate 23g 8.36% Dietary Fiber 3g 10.71% Sugar 15g

Protein 3g

Calcium 40mg 4%

Iron 3.7mg 20%

Potassium 590mg 15%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%