Amy's Organic Cream of Tomato Soup
14.5 fl ozUPC: 0004227200501
Product Details
- Low Fat, USDA Organic, Gluten free, Soy free, Corn free and Tree Nut free, Certified Kosher
- Low in fat with just 2.5g per cup
- One 14.5-ounce BPA free, easy-to-open can of Amy's Organic Cream of Tomato Soup the whole family will love
- Ready to eat—just heat and serve for a delicious bowl of soup in minutes
- Rich in flavor with organic, sun-ripened tomatoes blended with a touch of organic cream
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (411 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium860mg37.39%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar15g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron3.7mg20%
Potassium590mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Tomato Puree, Filtered Water, Organic Cream, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Onions, Sea Salt, Organic Cracked Black Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More