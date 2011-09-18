Ingredients

Filtered Water, Organic Diced Tomatoes, Organic Roasted Potatoes, Organic Fire Roasted Corn, Organic Black Beans, Organic Fire Roasted Onions, Organic Carrots, Organic Fire Roasted Green Bell Peppers, Organic Celery, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Green Chiles, Sea Salt, Organic Spices, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Tomato Purée, Organic Onions, Organic Balsamic Vinegar (Organic Wine Vinegar, Organic Grape Must).

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More