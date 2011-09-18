Amy's Organic Fire Roasted Southwestern Vegetable Soup Perspective: front
Amy's Organic Fire Roasted Southwestern Vegetable Soup Perspective: left
Amy's Organic Fire Roasted Southwestern Vegetable Soup Perspective: right
Amy's Organic Fire Roasted Southwestern Vegetable Soup Perspective: top
Amy's Organic Fire Roasted Southwestern Vegetable Soup

14.3 ozUPC: 0004227200547
Product Details

Organic fire roasted corn, onions, and bell peppers are combined with fresh vegetables and black beans. This soup is mildly seasoned with the green chiles and spices for which America's great Southwest is known, giving it an especially delicious flavor.

  • Ready to serve; do not add water
  • USDA Organic
  • No GMOs

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (405 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1130mg49.13%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar7g
Protein4g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron1.7mg10%
Potassium640mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Diced Tomatoes, Organic Roasted Potatoes, Organic Fire Roasted Corn, Organic Black Beans, Organic Fire Roasted Onions, Organic Carrots, Organic Fire Roasted Green Bell Peppers, Organic Celery, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Green Chiles, Sea Salt, Organic Spices, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Tomato Purée, Organic Onions, Organic Balsamic Vinegar (Organic Wine Vinegar, Organic Grape Must).

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible