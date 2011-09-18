Amy's Organic Fire Roasted Southwestern Vegetable Soup
Product Details
Organic fire roasted corn, onions, and bell peppers are combined with fresh vegetables and black beans. This soup is mildly seasoned with the green chiles and spices for which America's great Southwest is known, giving it an especially delicious flavor.
- Ready to serve; do not add water
- USDA Organic
- No GMOs
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Diced Tomatoes, Organic Roasted Potatoes, Organic Fire Roasted Corn, Organic Black Beans, Organic Fire Roasted Onions, Organic Carrots, Organic Fire Roasted Green Bell Peppers, Organic Celery, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Green Chiles, Sea Salt, Organic Spices, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Tomato Purée, Organic Onions, Organic Balsamic Vinegar (Organic Wine Vinegar, Organic Grape Must).
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More