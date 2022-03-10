Amy's Organic Hearty Spanish Rice & Red Beans Soup
Product Details
Amy's Spanish Rice& Red Bean is a robust soup that combines organic brown rice with organic red beans, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, corn, and green chiles. This delicious-tasting soup is just right for a quick lunch or with a salad for dinner.
- Hearty
- USDA Organic
- No GMOs
- Vegan
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Red Beans, Organic Diced Tomatoes, Organic Onions, Organic Brown Rice, Organic Bell Peppers, Organic Zucchini, Organic Corn, Organic Green Chiles, Organic Garlic, Organic High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Organic Cilantro, Organic Spices, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Black Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More