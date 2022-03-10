Amy's Organic Hearty Spanish Rice & Red Beans Soup Perspective: front
Amy's Organic Hearty Spanish Rice & Red Beans Soup
Amy's Organic Hearty Spanish Rice & Red Beans Soup
Amy's Organic Hearty Spanish Rice & Red Beans Soup

14.7 ozUPC: 0004227200564
Amy's Spanish Rice& Red Bean is a robust soup that combines organic brown rice with organic red beans, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, corn, and green chiles. This delicious-tasting soup is just right for a quick lunch or with a salad for dinner.

  • Hearty
  • USDA Organic
  • No GMOs
  • Vegan
  • Kosher

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (416 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium790mg34.35%
Total Carbohydrate32g11.64%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar4g
Protein7g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron2.5mg15%
Potassium550mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Filtered Water, Organic Red Beans, Organic Diced Tomatoes, Organic Onions, Organic Brown Rice, Organic Bell Peppers, Organic Zucchini, Organic Corn, Organic Green Chiles, Organic Garlic, Organic High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Organic Cilantro, Organic Spices, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Black Pepper

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More