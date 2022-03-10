Ingredients

Filtered Water, Organic Red Beans, Organic Diced Tomatoes, Organic Onions, Organic Brown Rice, Organic Bell Peppers, Organic Zucchini, Organic Corn, Organic Green Chiles, Organic Garlic, Organic High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Organic Cilantro, Organic Spices, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Black Pepper

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.