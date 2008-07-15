Ingredients

Filtered Water, Organic Onions, Organic Green Lentils, Organic Carrots, Organic Celery, Organic Potatoes, Organic Diced Tomatoes, Organic Spinach, Organic Green Beans, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Organic Garlic, Organic Balsamic Vinegar (Organic Wine Vinegar, Organic Grape Must), Organic Black Pepper, Organic Spices, Bay Leaves

Allergen Info

May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More