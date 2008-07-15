Amy's Organic Lentil Vegetable Soup Perspective: front
Amy's Organic Lentil Vegetable Soup Perspective: left
Amy's Organic Lentil Vegetable Soup Perspective: right
Amy's Organic Lentil Vegetable Soup

14.5 ozUPC: 0004227200535
Product Details

Thissoup is full of vegetables including organic green beans, tomatoes, and spinach in a hearty, flavorful lentil-based soup.

  • Ready to serve

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (245 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6.15%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium720mg30%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar5g
Protein6g
Calcium60mg6%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A500Number of International Units10%
Vitamin C2.4mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Onions, Organic Green Lentils, Organic Carrots, Organic Celery, Organic Potatoes, Organic Diced Tomatoes, Organic Spinach, Organic Green Beans, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Organic Garlic, Organic Balsamic Vinegar (Organic Wine Vinegar, Organic Grape Must), Organic Black Pepper, Organic Spices, Bay Leaves

Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
