Amy's Organic Light in Sodium Lentil Soup
14.5 ozUPC: 0004227200583
This lentil soup is high in fiber, a good source of protein and has a rich, satisfying flavor.
- USDA Organic
- 50% Less sodium than the regular soup
- Kosher
- No GMOs
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (411 g)
Amount per serving
Calories300
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium450mg19.57%
Total Carbohydrate40g14.55%
Dietary Fiber7g25%
Sugar5g
Protein12g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron4.7mg25%
Potassium700mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Filtered Water, Organic Green Lentils, Organic Celery, Organic Carrots, Organic Onions, Organic Potatoes, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Bay Leaves.
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.