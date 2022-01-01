Amy's Organic Light in Sodium Low Fat Minestrone Soup
Product Details
Amy's organic minestrone soup is a low-fat, light sodium cozy treat for those looking to reconnect with natural, simple ingredients. A hearty meal that will remind you of mom’s homemade soup, our cans of soup are crafted with organic diced tomatoes, onions, carrots, kidney beans, potatoes, celery, green beans, peas and pasta. Each can of all-vegan soup contains no preservatives. Our soup is USDA-certified organic, non-GMO and is packaged in a non-BPA lined can, so you can be sure that what you get is the real deal.
- Organic Minestrone Soup the whole family will love
- Made from scratch with our rich tomato broth, savory organic veggies, tender beans and pasta
- Low in fat yet high in protein and dietary fiber per serving
- Vegan, dairy and lactose free, Certified Kosher, soy free, corn free and tree nut free
- Convenient and easy to prepare, simply heat and serve
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Diced Tomatoes, Organic Onions, Organic Carrots, Organic Kidney Beans, Organic Potatoes, Organic Celery, Organic Green Beans, Organic Peas, Organic Pasta (Organic Durum Wheat Semolina Flour, Water Organic Leeks, Organic High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil, Organic Spices, Organic Basil, Sea Salt, Organic Garlic, Bay Leaves, Organic Black Pepper.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More