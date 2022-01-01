Ingredients

Filtered Water, Organic Diced Tomatoes, Organic Onions, Organic Carrots, Organic Kidney Beans, Organic Potatoes, Organic Celery, Organic Green Beans, Organic Peas, Organic Pasta (Organic Durum Wheat Semolina Flour, Water Organic Leeks, Organic High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil, Organic Spices, Organic Basil, Sea Salt, Organic Garlic, Bay Leaves, Organic Black Pepper.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More