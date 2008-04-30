Amy's Organic Low Fat Minestrone Soup Perspective: front
Amy's Organic Low Fat Minestrone Soup Perspective: right
Amy's Organic Low Fat Minestrone Soup

14.1 fl ozUPC: 0004227200507
Product Details

Amy's Minestrone contains a blend of organic vegetables, beans, and pasta in a tomato broth. It's a hearty, healthy meal that will remind your of mom's homemade soup.

  • Light in Sodium
  • Ready to Serve

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (400 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1120mg48.7%
Total Carbohydrate30g10.91%
Dietary Fiber6g21.43%
Sugar7g
Protein6g
Calcium90mg6%
Iron2.1mg10%
Potassium610mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Diced Tomatoes, Organic Onions, Organic Carrots, Organic Kidney Beans, Organic Potatoes, Organic Celery, Organic Green Beans, Organic Peas, Organic Pasta (Organic Durum Wheat Semolina Flour, Water), Organic Leeks, Sea Salt, Organic High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil, Organic Spices, Organic Basil, Organic Garlic, Bay Leaves, Organic Black Pepper.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible