Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Amy's Organic Low Fat Split Pea Soup
14.1 ozUPC: 0004227200505
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
This traditional American favorite made from organic split peas and vegetables has a surprisingly light, delicate flavor.
- 0 Grams of trans fat
- No added MSG
- No preservatives
- Low fat
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (400 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium720mg31.3%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar4g
Protein7g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.4mg8%
Potassium370mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Green Split Peas, Organic Onions, Organic Celery, Organic Carrots, Sea Salt, Organic Basil, Organic Garlic, Bay Leaves, Organic Black Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More