Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1can (411 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 140

% Daily value*

Total Fat 4g 5.13% Saturated Fat 2.5g 12.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 15mg 5%

Sodium 280mg 12.17%

Total Carbohydrate 22g 8% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 15g

Protein 3g

Calcium 60mg 4%

Iron 3mg 15%

Potassium 550mg 10%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%