Amy's Organic Low Sodium Chunky Tomato Bisque Soup
14.5 fl ozUPC: 0004227200586
Product Details
This is even tastier than the original Cream of Tomato Soup. Tender chunks of vine-ripened tomatoes were added to a smooth creamy tomato base to create a full-flavored bisque you're sure to enjoy.
- 50% less sodium than Amy’s regular Chunky Tomato Bisque: 440mg compared to 1,130mg per can
- Light in sodium, USDA Organic, Gluten free, and Soy, Corn and Tree Nut free, and Certified Kosher
- Made with organic cream and full of flavor—goes great with grilled cheese!
- One 14.5-ounce BPA free, easy-to-open can of Amy's Organic Light in Sodium Chunky Tomato Bisque the whole family will love
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (411 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium280mg12.17%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar15g
Protein3g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron3mg15%
Potassium550mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Tomato Puree, Organic Diced Tomatoes, Filtered Water, Organic Cream, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Onions, Sea Salt, Organic Cracked Black Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
