Amy's Organic No Chicken Noodle Soup
Product Details
No Chicken Noodle Soup is a version of the traditional "cure everything" soup. It's light, tasty and comforting and, of course, contains no chicken.
- Ready to serve
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Onions*, Organic Carrots*, Organic Celery*, Organic Tofu* (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans*, Magnesium Chloride), Organic Pasta* (Organic Durum Wheat Semolina Flour*, Water), Organic Leeks*, Hydrolyzed Corn and Soy Protein, Organic High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil*, Organic Spices*, Yeast Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
