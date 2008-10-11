Ingredients

Filtered Water, Organic Onions*, Organic Carrots*, Organic Celery*, Organic Tofu* (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans*, Magnesium Chloride), Organic Pasta* (Organic Durum Wheat Semolina Flour*, Water), Organic Leeks*, Hydrolyzed Corn and Soy Protein, Organic High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil*, Organic Spices*, Yeast Extract.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More