Amy's Organic No Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Amy's Organic No Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Amy's Organic No Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Amy's Organic No Chicken Noodle Soup

14.1 fl ozUPC: 0004227200503
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

No Chicken Noodle Soup is a version of the traditional "cure everything" soup. It's light, tasty and comforting and, of course, contains no chicken.

  • Ready to serve

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (400 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium660mg28.7%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein5g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium240mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Onions*, Organic Carrots*, Organic Celery*, Organic Tofu* (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans*, Magnesium Chloride), Organic Pasta* (Organic Durum Wheat Semolina Flour*, Water), Organic Leeks*, Hydrolyzed Corn and Soy Protein, Organic High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil*, Organic Spices*, Yeast Extract.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More