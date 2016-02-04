Amy's Organic Soups Quinoa Kale and Red Lentil Soup
Product Details
A delicious combination of hearty quinoa, organic vegetables and tender red lentils. Made from scratch by people who love to cook for you. One 14.4-ounce. BPA free, easy-to-open can of Amy's Organic Quinoa, Kale & Red Lentil Soup the whole family will love.
- Ready to eat—just heat and serve for a comforting bowl of soup in minutes
- USDA Organic, Vegan, Non GMO, Gluten free, Dairy free, Certified Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Onions, Organic Tomato Puree, Organic Kale, Organic Quinoa, Organic Red Lentils, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Cilantro, Organic Green Onions, Sea Salt, Organic Garlic, Organic Jalapeno Peppers, Organic Ginger Puree (Filtered Water, Organic Ginger), Organic Turmeric, Organic Black Pepper
Allergen Info
Free from Anise Alcohol.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More