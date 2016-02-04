Amy's Organic Soups Quinoa Kale and Red Lentil Soup Perspective: front
Amy's Organic Soups Quinoa Kale and Red Lentil Soup Perspective: back
Amy's Organic Soups Quinoa Kale and Red Lentil Soup Perspective: left
Amy's Organic Soups Quinoa Kale and Red Lentil Soup Perspective: right
Amy's Organic Soups Quinoa Kale and Red Lentil Soup

14.4 ozUPC: 0004227200669
Product Details

A delicious combination of hearty quinoa, organic vegetables and tender red lentils. Made from scratch by people who love to cook for you. One 14.4-ounce. BPA free, easy-to-open can of Amy's Organic Quinoa, Kale & Red Lentil Soup the whole family will love.

  • Ready to eat—just heat and serve for a comforting bowl of soup in minutes
  • USDA Organic, Vegan, Non GMO, Gluten free, Dairy free, Certified Kosher

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (408 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium740mg32.17%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar4g
Protein4g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.9mg10%
Potassium320mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Onions, Organic Tomato Puree, Organic Kale, Organic Quinoa, Organic Red Lentils, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Cilantro, Organic Green Onions, Sea Salt, Organic Garlic, Organic Jalapeno Peppers, Organic Ginger Puree (Filtered Water, Organic Ginger), Organic Turmeric, Organic Black Pepper

Allergen Info
Free from Anise Alcohol.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.