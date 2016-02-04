Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1can (408 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 130

% Daily value*

Total Fat 5g 6.41% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 740mg 32.17%

Total Carbohydrate 18g 6.55% Dietary Fiber 3g 10.71% Sugar 4g

Protein 4g

Calcium 40mg 4%

Iron 1.9mg 10%

Potassium 320mg 6%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%