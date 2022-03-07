Amy's Organic Vegetable Barley Soup Perspective: front
Amy's Organic Vegetable Barley Soup Perspective: left
Amy's Organic Vegetable Barley Soup Perspective: right
Amy's Organic Vegetable Barley Soup

14.1 ozUPC: 0004227200508
Product Details

This delightful blend of garden vegetables and nutritious barley cooked in a light, flavorful broth will make you feel nourished and satisfied.It's low fat, contains no cholesterol, and is dairy free.

  • Ready to serve

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (400 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1230mg53.48%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar5g
Protein3g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron1.3mg8%
Potassium360mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Onions, Organic Barley, Organic Carrots, Organic Diced Tomatoes, Organic Celery, Organic Leeks, Organic Yellow Zucchini, Organic Peas, Sea Salt, Organic Spices, Organic High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil, Organic Garlic, Organic Black Pepper.

Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
