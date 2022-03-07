Amy's Organic Vegetable Barley Soup
Product Details
This delightful blend of garden vegetables and nutritious barley cooked in a light, flavorful broth will make you feel nourished and satisfied.It's low fat, contains no cholesterol, and is dairy free.
- Ready to serve
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Onions, Organic Barley, Organic Carrots, Organic Diced Tomatoes, Organic Celery, Organic Leeks, Organic Yellow Zucchini, Organic Peas, Sea Salt, Organic Spices, Organic High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil, Organic Garlic, Organic Black Pepper.
Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
