Amy's Thai Coconut Soup Perspective: front
Amy's Thai Coconut Soup

14.1 ozUPC: 0004227200513
Product Details

Amy’s version of this traditional Thai recipe combines sweet coconut milk with mild spices, kaffir lime leaf, lemongrass, housemade organic tofu, shiitake mushrooms and sweet potatoes.One 14.1-ounce BPA free, easy-to-open can of Amy’s Thai Coconut Soup (Tom Kha Phak) the whole family will love

  • Ready to eat—simply heat and serve for a comforting meal in minutes
  • Tastes great served over rice
  • Vegan, Non-GMO, Gluten free, Dairy free, Certified Kosher

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (400 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat11g55%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium790mg34.35%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar6g
Protein5g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1.6mg8%
Potassium340mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Coconut Milk (Organic Coconut, Water), Organic Sweet Potatoes, Organic Carrots, Organic Tofu (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans, Magnesium Chloride), Organic Green Beans, Organic Sauteed Onions (Organic Onions, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Shiitake Mushrooms, Organic Tamari (Water, Organic Soybeans, Organic Alcohol [To Preserve Freshness], Salt), Spices, Sea Salt, Galangal, Organic Cane Sugar, Lime Leaf, Organic Cornstarch, Lemongrass Tea (Filtered Water, Lemongrass), Organic Garlic, Shallots, Organic High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Orange Peel

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
