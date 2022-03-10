Amy's Thai Coconut Soup
Product Details
Amy’s version of this traditional Thai recipe combines sweet coconut milk with mild spices, kaffir lime leaf, lemongrass, housemade organic tofu, shiitake mushrooms and sweet potatoes.One 14.1-ounce BPA free, easy-to-open can of Amy’s Thai Coconut Soup (Tom Kha Phak) the whole family will love
- Ready to eat—simply heat and serve for a comforting meal in minutes
- Tastes great served over rice
- Vegan, Non-GMO, Gluten free, Dairy free, Certified Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Coconut Milk (Organic Coconut, Water), Organic Sweet Potatoes, Organic Carrots, Organic Tofu (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans, Magnesium Chloride), Organic Green Beans, Organic Sauteed Onions (Organic Onions, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Shiitake Mushrooms, Organic Tamari (Water, Organic Soybeans, Organic Alcohol [To Preserve Freshness], Salt), Spices, Sea Salt, Galangal, Organic Cane Sugar, Lime Leaf, Organic Cornstarch, Lemongrass Tea (Filtered Water, Lemongrass), Organic Garlic, Shallots, Organic High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Orange Peel
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
