Ingredients

Filtered Water, Organic Coconut Milk (Organic Coconut, Water), Organic Sweet Potatoes, Organic Carrots, Organic Tofu (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans, Magnesium Chloride), Organic Green Beans, Organic Sauteed Onions (Organic Onions, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Shiitake Mushrooms, Organic Tamari (Water, Organic Soybeans, Organic Alcohol [To Preserve Freshness], Salt), Spices, Sea Salt, Galangal, Organic Cane Sugar, Lime Leaf, Organic Cornstarch, Lemongrass Tea (Filtered Water, Lemongrass), Organic Garlic, Shallots, Organic High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Orange Peel

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More