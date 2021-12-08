Ingredients

Organic Rice Noodles (Organic Rice, Filtered Water, Organic Tapioca Starch), Organic Broccoli, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tofu (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans, Magnesium Chloride), Filtered Water, Organic Carrots, Organic Green Onions, Organic Tamari (Water, Organic Soybeans, Organic Alcohol [To Preserve Freshness], Salt), Organic Brown Rice Vinegar, Organic Cashews, Expeller Pressed High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil, Organic Red Onions, Paprika, Sea Salt, Tamarind Extract, Organic Garlic, Organic Distilled Vinegar, Black Pepper

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More