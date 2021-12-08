Amy's Thai Pad Thai Frozen Meal
Product Details
- Convenient and easy to prepare, simply heat and serve
- Delicious entrée includes baked cashews in place of peanuts
- Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Lactose Free and Non-GMO
- Made with organic broad rice noodles, organic house-made tofu, julienned carrots, green onions and broccoli
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Rice Noodles (Organic Rice, Filtered Water, Organic Tapioca Starch), Organic Broccoli, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tofu (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans, Magnesium Chloride), Filtered Water, Organic Carrots, Organic Green Onions, Organic Tamari (Water, Organic Soybeans, Organic Alcohol [To Preserve Freshness], Salt), Organic Brown Rice Vinegar, Organic Cashews, Expeller Pressed High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil, Organic Red Onions, Paprika, Sea Salt, Tamarind Extract, Organic Garlic, Organic Distilled Vinegar, Black Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More