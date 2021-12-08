Amy's Thai Pad Thai Frozen Meal Perspective: front
Amy's Thai Pad Thai Frozen Meal Perspective: back
Amy's Thai Pad Thai Frozen Meal Perspective: right
Amy's Thai Pad Thai Frozen Meal Perspective: top
Amy's Thai Pad Thai Frozen Meal

9.5 ozUPC: 0004227200924
Located in AISLE 27

Product Details

  • Convenient and easy to prepare, simply heat and serve
  • Delicious entrée includes baked cashews in place of peanuts
  • Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Lactose Free and Non-GMO
  • Made with organic broad rice noodles, organic house-made tofu, julienned carrots, green onions and broccoli

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tray (269 g)
Amount per serving
Calories410
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium760mg33.04%
Total Carbohydrate68g24.73%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar23g
Protein12g
Calcium90mg6%
Iron3.9mg20%
Potassium360mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Rice Noodles (Organic Rice, Filtered Water, Organic Tapioca Starch), Organic Broccoli, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tofu (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans, Magnesium Chloride), Filtered Water, Organic Carrots, Organic Green Onions, Organic Tamari (Water, Organic Soybeans, Organic Alcohol [To Preserve Freshness], Salt), Organic Brown Rice Vinegar, Organic Cashews, Expeller Pressed High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil, Organic Red Onions, Paprika, Sea Salt, Tamarind Extract, Organic Garlic, Organic Distilled Vinegar, Black Pepper

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
