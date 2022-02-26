Hover to Zoom
Amy's Vegan Supreme Pizza
14 ozUPC: 0004227201245
Located in AISLE 28
Product Details
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
3.0 About servings per container
Serving sizeAbout 3 serving per container
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15%
Saturated Fat3.5g18%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium670mg29%
Total Carbohydrate37g13%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar4g
Protein8g8%
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.3mg8%
Potassium190mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More