Amy's Vegetable Pot Pie Perspective: front
Amy's Vegetable Pot Pie Perspective: back
Amy's Vegetable Pot Pie Perspective: top
Amy's Vegetable Pot Pie

7.5 ozUPC: 0004227200020
Amy's - We love to Cook for you!

  • One 7.5-ounce Amy's Vegetable Pot Pie the whole family will love!
  • Made with organic carrots, peas, potatoes and made-from-scratch tofu
  • Simmered in a creamy, well-seasoned sauce inside a tender crust made from organic whole wheat
  • Non-GMO, certified kosher and tree nut free
  • Convenient and easy to prepare, simply heat and serve

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bowl (213 g)
Amount per serving
Calories440
% Daily value*
Total Fat24g30.77%
Saturated Fat13g65%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium650mg28.26%
Total Carbohydrate46g16.73%
Dietary Fiber6g21.43%
Sugar3g
Protein11g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron2.4mg15%
Potassium350mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Filtered Water, Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Potatoes, Butter (Cream, Salt), Organic Carrots, Organic Tofu (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans, Magnesium Chloride), Organic Palm Oil, Organic Onions, Organic Peas, Organic Sweet Rice Flour, Organic Tamari (Water, Organic Soybeans, Organic Alcohol [To Preserve Freshness], Salt), Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Honey, Spices, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Turmeric

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

