Ingredients

Filtered Water, Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Potatoes, Butter (Cream, Salt), Organic Carrots, Organic Tofu (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans, Magnesium Chloride), Organic Palm Oil, Organic Onions, Organic Peas, Organic Sweet Rice Flour, Organic Tamari (Water, Organic Soybeans, Organic Alcohol [To Preserve Freshness], Salt), Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Honey, Spices, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Turmeric

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

