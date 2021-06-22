Amy's Vegetable Pot Pie
- One 7.5-ounce Amy's Vegetable Pot Pie the whole family will love!
- Made with organic carrots, peas, potatoes and made-from-scratch tofu
- Simmered in a creamy, well-seasoned sauce inside a tender crust made from organic whole wheat
- Non-GMO, certified kosher and tree nut free
- Convenient and easy to prepare, simply heat and serve
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Potatoes, Butter (Cream, Salt), Organic Carrots, Organic Tofu (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans, Magnesium Chloride), Organic Palm Oil, Organic Onions, Organic Peas, Organic Sweet Rice Flour, Organic Tamari (Water, Organic Soybeans, Organic Alcohol [To Preserve Freshness], Salt), Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Honey, Spices, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Turmeric
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
