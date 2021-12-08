Amys Chili Mac Bowl Frozen Meal Perspective: front
Amys Chili Mac Bowl Frozen Meal Perspective: back
Amys Chili Mac Bowl Frozen Meal

9 ozUPC: 0004227201057
Product Details

  • Made with organic rice pasta, tomatoes and beans
  • Two famously great tastes, together in one heavenly bowl
  • Gluten Free, Tree Nut Free and Certified Kosher
  • Perfectly spiced organic vegetarian chili mixed with our signature, creamy Mac & Cheese

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bowl (255 g)
Amount per serving
Calories410
% Daily value*
Total Fat18g23.08%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium780mg33.91%
Total Carbohydrate48g17.45%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar4g
Protein15g
Calcium250mg20%
Iron1.6mg8%
Potassium360mg8%
Vitamin D0.6mcg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Rice Pasta (Organic Rice Flour, Filtered Water), Organic Lowfat Milk, Filtered Water, Organic Red Beans, White Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Organic Onions, Organic Tofu (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans, Magnesium Chloride), Organic Sweet Rice Flour, Butter (Cream, Salt), Organic Green Chiles, Expeller Pressed High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil, Spices, Sea Salt, Organic Garlic, Organic Tomato Puree, Organic Ketchup (Organic Tomato Concentrate, Organic Distilled Vinegar, Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Spices, Natural Flavor), Organic Jalapeno Peppers, Organic Annatto (Color), Organic Smoked Paprika

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible