Ingredients

Organic Rice Pasta (Organic Rice Flour, Filtered Water), Organic Lowfat Milk, Filtered Water, Organic Red Beans, White Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Organic Onions, Organic Tofu (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans, Magnesium Chloride), Organic Sweet Rice Flour, Butter (Cream, Salt), Organic Green Chiles, Expeller Pressed High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil, Spices, Sea Salt, Organic Garlic, Organic Tomato Puree, Organic Ketchup (Organic Tomato Concentrate, Organic Distilled Vinegar, Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Spices, Natural Flavor), Organic Jalapeno Peppers, Organic Annatto (Color), Organic Smoked Paprika

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

