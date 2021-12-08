Amys Chili Mac Bowl Frozen Meal
Product Details
- Made with organic rice pasta, tomatoes and beans
- Two famously great tastes, together in one heavenly bowl
- Gluten Free, Tree Nut Free and Certified Kosher
- Perfectly spiced organic vegetarian chili mixed with our signature, creamy Mac & Cheese
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Rice Pasta (Organic Rice Flour, Filtered Water), Organic Lowfat Milk, Filtered Water, Organic Red Beans, White Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Organic Onions, Organic Tofu (Filtered Water, Organic Soybeans, Magnesium Chloride), Organic Sweet Rice Flour, Butter (Cream, Salt), Organic Green Chiles, Expeller Pressed High Oleic Safflower and/or Sunflower Oil, Spices, Sea Salt, Organic Garlic, Organic Tomato Puree, Organic Ketchup (Organic Tomato Concentrate, Organic Distilled Vinegar, Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Spices, Natural Flavor), Organic Jalapeno Peppers, Organic Annatto (Color), Organic Smoked Paprika
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More