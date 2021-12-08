Amys Spinach Ravioli Bowl Frozen Meal Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Amys Spinach Ravioli Bowl Frozen Meal

8.5 ozUPC: 0004227201129
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 27

Product Details

Benefits:

  • Made with organic spinach, tomatoes, onions and creamy ricotta cheese inside tender pasta
  • Ravioli covered with home-style tomato sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese
  • Non-GMO, Certified Kosher, Soy and Tree Nut Free
  • An easy-to-prepare, delicious spinach-pasta entrée

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bowl (241 g)
Amount per serving
Calories390
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium730mg31.74%
Total Carbohydrate61g22.18%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar6g
Protein14g
Calcium190mg15%
Iron1.8mg10%
Potassium360mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Spinach Ravioli (Filtered Water, Organic Unbleached Wheat Flour, Organic Unbleached Durum Wheat Semolina Flour, Ricotta Cheese [Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Vinegar, Salt], Organic Spinach, Organic Onions, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese [Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Culture, Salt, Enzymes], Nutritional Yeast, Sea Salt, Spices, Black Pepper), Organic Diced Tomatoes, Filtered Water, Organic Onions, Organic Carrots, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Organic

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More