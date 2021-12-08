Amys Spinach Ravioli Bowl Frozen Meal
Product Details
Benefits:
- Made with organic spinach, tomatoes, onions and creamy ricotta cheese inside tender pasta
- Ravioli covered with home-style tomato sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese
- Non-GMO, Certified Kosher, Soy and Tree Nut Free
- An easy-to-prepare, delicious spinach-pasta entrée
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Spinach Ravioli (Filtered Water, Organic Unbleached Wheat Flour, Organic Unbleached Durum Wheat Semolina Flour, Ricotta Cheese [Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Vinegar, Salt], Organic Spinach, Organic Onions, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese [Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Culture, Salt, Enzymes], Nutritional Yeast, Sea Salt, Spices, Black Pepper), Organic Diced Tomatoes, Filtered Water, Organic Onions, Organic Carrots, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Organic
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
