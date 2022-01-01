Hover to Zoom
Anchor Hocking Barrel Jar with Brushed Aluminum Lid - Clear/Silver
2.5 galUPC: 0007644085679
Purchase Options
Product Details
This two-gallon jar will take you back to the days of country stores and penny candy. Large enough to store candy, popcorn, and household accessories, and functional enough to brew a batch of sun tea, this jar is an outstanding addition to any kitchen or pantry.
- Easy carrying provided by a comfortable wooden handle on wire
- Features a unique barrel panel design
- Made in the USA
Includes:
- Jar
- Lid
Model: 85679
Cleaning Method: Handwash