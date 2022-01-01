The Heritage Hill Storage Jar is constructed out of durable glass and comes with a glass lid. The Jar has a 2 gallon capacity allowing it to store a large quantity while not taking up too much room. The Jar can be used in a multitude of ways, in the kitchen to store dry ingredients, out on a counter to hold candy, as a display tool or even as a unique centerpiece. With a sleek, simple design the Jar will certainly have no problem fitting in with any decor. Perfect for restaurants, cafes and bakeries.