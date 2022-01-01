Ancient Apothecary Organic Essential Black Pepper Oil Perspective: front
Ancient Apothecary Organic Essential Black Pepper Oil

0.5 ozUPC: 0081642102035
Ancient Apothecary Organic Essential Oil Black Pepper benefit healthy circulation, but has a strong warming sensation when used topically, so keep that in mind. It can also benefit healthy digestion of food, making it a great choice to use when cooking to enjoy both its flavor and its internal benefits. It’s prized for its antioxidants, support during seasonal challenges and more.

  • For topical, aromatherapy or dietary purposes
  • Black pepper is widely known as a common spice, it can also be equally appreciated as an essential oil