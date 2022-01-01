Ancient Apothecary Organic Essential Oil Black Pepper benefit healthy circulation, but has a strong warming sensation when used topically, so keep that in mind. It can also benefit healthy digestion of food, making it a great choice to use when cooking to enjoy both its flavor and its internal benefits. It’s prized for its antioxidants, support during seasonal challenges and more.

For topical, aromatherapy or dietary purposes

Black pepper is widely known as a common spice, it can also be equally appreciated as an essential oil

