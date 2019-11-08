Hover to Zoom
Ancient Apothecary Organic Essential Cedarwood Oil
0.5 ozUPC: 0081642102044
Ancient Apothecary Organic Essential Oil Cedarwood provides a grounding experience that can boost feelings of well-being and vibrancy. Cedarwood contains properties that can help soothe the body and mind, while promoting a relaxing environment when used aromatically or topically. Cedarwood is often used in massage therapy to relax and soothe the body and mind.
- For topical, aromatherapy or dietary purposes