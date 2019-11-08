Ancient Apothecary Organic Essential Oil Clary Sage is well-known for having calming properties and for supporting healthy skin. Its relaxing, soothing, and balancing properties are due to its main chemical component, linalyl acetate. However, inhaling clary sage also helps to promote feelings of relaxation, helping to support a restful night’s sleep. Due to its pleasing fragrance, clary sage is often added to creams, lotions, perfumes and other items.

For topical, aromatherapy or dietary purposes