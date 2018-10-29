Ancient Apothecary Organic Essential Oil Digestion Blend is great to have on hand for helping with food digestion, occasional stomach upset or from occasional bloating and gas discomfort. It’s a specially selected blend of peppermint, ginger, lemon and fennel for aiding digestion. Peppermint is well-known and regarded for helping to support healthy digestion and to help with maintaining a healthy digestive tract. Ginger and fennel are both noted for helping to soothe occasional stomach upset, while fennel and lemon are important for ease of digestion.

For topical, aromatherapy or dietary purposes