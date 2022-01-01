Ancient Apothecary Organic Essential Oil Evening Primrose has a faintly sweet scent and can be applied neat (undiluted) to the desired area. Extracted from the seeds of the Onagraceae family of plants native to North and South America, evening primrose oil has been used for hundreds of years. Evening Primrose oil has been historically recognized as a versatile essential oil and carrier oil.

Evening primrose oil has a faintly sweet scent and can be applied neat (undiluted) to the desired area

For topical, aromatherapy or dietary purposes