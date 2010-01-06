Hover to Zoom
Ancient Harvest Gluten Free Organic Inca Red Quinoa
14 ozUPC: 0008912517000
Product Details
This organic Inca Red Quinoa is soon to become your family's favorite. Whether you're looking to enjoy for breakfast, create delicious sides or build a main course, your family will request this incredible ancient grain again and again. Nutritious food has never been so irresistible.
- Pre-Washed / No Rinsing
- Cooks in 15 Minutes
- Organic Red Whole Grains
- A Complete Source of Protein
- Gluten Free
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
Calcium21mg2%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Red Quinoa
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible