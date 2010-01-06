This organic Inca Red Quinoa is soon to become your family's favorite. Whether you're looking to enjoy for breakfast, create delicious sides or build a main course, your family will request this incredible ancient grain again and again. Nutritious food has never been so irresistible.

Pre-Washed / No Rinsing

Cooks in 15 Minutes

Organic Red Whole Grains

A Complete Source of Protein

Gluten Free

USDA Organic

Non-GMO

Kosher