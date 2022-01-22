Hover to Zoom
Ancient Harvest Gluten Free Red Lentil Rotini Plant-Based Protein Pasta
8 ozUPC: 0008912526030
We Harvest Flavor
Pack a powerful protein punch into your family's favorite foods with Ancient Harvest POW!™ Pasta. It's just the super nutrition of great tasting, plant-based powerhouses such as beans, lentils, and ancient grains. Now there's a delicious way to get the fuel you need to power up your day.
- Power Protein Pasta
- Red Lentil Rotini
- 25 g Protein
- Plant-Based Protein
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (55 g)
Amount per serving
Calories360
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate67g24.36%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar2g
Protein25g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron8mg45%
Potassium663mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Red Lentil Flour, Organic Quinoa Flour
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
