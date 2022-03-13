Ancient Harvest Green Lentil Spaghetti Pasta
We Harvest Flavor. Pack a powerful protein punch into your family's favorite foods with Ancient Harvest POW!™ Pasta. It's just the super nutrition of great tasting, plant-based powerhouses such as beans, lentils, and ancient grains. Now there's a delicious way to get the fuel you need to power up your day. Our protein pastas are packed with twice as much protein as traditional wheat pasta, making them twice as irresistible. It's a brand new pasta experience that gives you more flavor, more nutrition and more reasons to create something new.
- Power Protein Pasta
- 25g Protein
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Green Lentil Flour, Organic Quinoa Flour
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
