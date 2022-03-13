We Harvest Flavor. Pack a powerful protein punch into your family's favorite foods with Ancient Harvest POW!™ Pasta. It's just the super nutrition of great tasting, plant-based powerhouses such as beans, lentils, and ancient grains. Now there's a delicious way to get the fuel you need to power up your day. Our protein pastas are packed with twice as much protein as traditional wheat pasta, making them twice as irresistible. It's a brand new pasta experience that gives you more flavor, more nutrition and more reasons to create something new.

Power Protein Pasta

25g Protein

Gluten Free

Kosher

Non-GMO Project Verified