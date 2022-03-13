Ancient Harvest Green Lentil Spaghetti Pasta Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Ancient Harvest Green Lentil Spaghetti Pasta

8 ozUPC: 0008912525040
Purchase Options

Product Details

We Harvest Flavor. Pack a powerful protein punch into your family's favorite foods with Ancient Harvest POW!™ Pasta. It's just the super nutrition of great tasting, plant-based powerhouses such as beans, lentils, and ancient grains. Now there's a delicious way to get the fuel you need to power up your day. Our protein pastas are packed with twice as much protein as traditional wheat pasta, making them twice as irresistible. It's a brand new pasta experience that gives you more flavor, more nutrition and more reasons to create something new.

  • Power Protein Pasta
  • 25g Protein
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher
  • Non-GMO Project Verified

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate35g12.73%
Dietary Fiber7g25%
Sugar1g
Protein14g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron4.5mg25%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Green Lentil Flour, Organic Quinoa Flour

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More