Ancient Harvest™ Organic Gluten Free Shells Supergrain Pasta
8 ozUPC: 0008912527000
Purchase Options
Product Details
Our Supergrain Pasta brings out your creative side with the satisfying taste, texture, and appeal of traditional wheat noodles without the wheat. They're gluten-free, organic, and non-GMO. There is no sacrifice to make, just a new culinary adventure for you and your family to enjoy.
- Kosher
- Gluten Free
- USDA Organic
- 4 g Protein Per Serving
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz dry (55 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate42g15.27%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
Calcium5mg0%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Corn Flour, Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic Quinoa Flour
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.