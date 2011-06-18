Our Supergrain Pasta brings out your creative side with the satisfying taste, texture, and appeal of traditional wheat noodles without the wheat. They're gluten-free, organic, and non-GMO. There is no sacrifice to make, just a new culinary adventure for you and your family to enjoy.

Kosher

Gluten Free

USDA Organic

4 g Protein Per Serving

Non-GMO Project Verified