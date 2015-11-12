Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Ancient Harvest Plant-Based Green Lentil Penne Pasta
9.6 ozUPC: 0008912521030
Purchase Options
Product Details
Our protein pastas are packed with twice as much protein as traditional wheat pasta, making them twice as irresistible. It''s a brand new pasta experience that gives you more flavor, more nutrition, and more reasons to create something new.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (55 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate37g13.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein14g
Calcium14mg2%
Iron4mg20%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Green Lentil Flour, Organic Quinoa Flour
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More