Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2half inch slices (100 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 70

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 260mg 11.3%

Total Carbohydrate 16g 5.82% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 2g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0.2mg 2%

Vitamin D 0Number of International Units 0%