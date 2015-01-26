Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Ancient Harvest Traditional Italian Gluten Free Polenta
18 ozUPC: 0065920110201
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
- Fat free
- Organic
- Wheat free
- Gluten free
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2half inch slices (100 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg11.3%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cooked Organic Yellow Corn Meal (Water, Organic Yellow Corn Meal), Salt, Tartaric Acid*, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Beta Carotene (Vitamin A).
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More