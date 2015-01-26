Ancient Harvest Traditional Italian Gluten Free Polenta Perspective: front
Ancient Harvest Traditional Italian Gluten Free Polenta Perspective: back
Ancient Harvest Traditional Italian Gluten Free Polenta

18 ozUPC: 0065920110201
  • Fat free
  • Organic
  • Wheat free
  • Gluten free

Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2half inch slices (100 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg11.3%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Cooked Organic Yellow Corn Meal (Water, Organic Yellow Corn Meal), Salt, Tartaric Acid*, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Beta Carotene (Vitamin A).

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

