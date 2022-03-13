Hover to Zoom
Ancient Harvest Traditional Quinoa
14.4 ozUPC: 0008912512000
Product Details
- Now with 20% More & Resealable
- 6g Complete Protein per Serving
- USDA Organic
- Washed & Rinsed
- High in Protein
- 100% Whole Grain
- Non-GMO Verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
Calcium21mg2%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium250mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic White Quinoa
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More