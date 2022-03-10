For topical, aromatherapy, or dietary purposes.

Peppermint. Just the word itself can conjure up visions and sensations of a cooling, revitalizing experience. In fact, peppermint has been a favorite since ancient times due to its invigorating effects on the senses.

Peppermint’s characteristic refreshingly cool-breeze mint quality is due to its content of menthol, the essential oil found in its fresh leaves and in its stem. Menthol, menthone, and menthyl esters are found in peppermint and peppermint oil.