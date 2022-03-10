Ancient Nutrition Ancient Nutrients Magnesium Capsules Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Ancient Nutrition Ancient Nutrients Magnesium Capsules Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Ancient Nutrition Ancient Nutrients Magnesium Capsules Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Ancient Nutrition Ancient Nutrients Magnesium Capsules

90 ctUPC: 0081640102336
Purchase Options

Product Details

Formulated using the Traditional Chinese Method of Super Nutrition, Ancient Nutrients Magnesium combines the highest-quality, potent and effective enzyme-activated Magnesium, probiotic-fermented Vitamin D3, herbal extracts including Rhodiola and Turmeric, tonic mushrooms, bone broth, liver from New Zealand cattle, wild fish roe and more—for a breakthrough in Magnesium supplementation. Ancient Nutrients Magnesium is made from real food nutrients without any binders, fillers, artificial colors, sweeteners, or additives.