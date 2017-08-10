Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein Turmeric Perspective: front
Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein Turmeric

16.2 ozUPC: 0081640102003
Introducing an all natural, easily digestible protein powder complete with 20g of body-building, gut-friendly protein per serving - boosted with the power of Turmeric - that is artisanally produced with no added salt, sugars, colors, preservatives, or artificial ingredients. Bone Broth Protein Turmeric is paleo friendly, free of common allergens, and the ideal protein source for those who are sensitive to dairy, grains, eggs, beef, nuts, and legumes. Carefully-crafted quality you can trust and tested to be GMO free.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories85
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein20g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Bone Broth Protein Turmeric Blend : Chicken Bone Broth Protein Concentrate , Organic Turmeric ( Root ) .

Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

