Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein Vanilla Dietary Supplement
Product Details
20g Protein Per Serving / Gut Friendly
Paleo-Friendly / No Carbs / No Sugars
Introducing an all natural, easily digestible protein powder complete with 20g of body-building, gut-friendly protein per serving - boosted with the power of Turmeric--that is artisanlly produced with no added salt, sugars, colors, preservatives or artificial ingredients.
Bone Broth Protein Turmeric is paleo friendly, free of common allergens and the ideal protein source for those who are sensitive to dairy, grains, eggs, beef, nuts, and legumes. Carefully-crafted quality you can trust and tested to be GMO free.
Get the health benefits of today''s hottest super food, bone broth - in a nourishing protein powder that is SMOOTH to blend, convenient to use and EASY to digest.
- Supports Digestive Health
- Promotes Joint Comfort and Bone Health
- Supports Healthy Immune System Function
- Promotes Healthy Detoxification
- Supports Healthy Skin, Hair and Nails
- Non GMO / Natural
- No Artificial Ingredients / Gluten Free
- Dairy Free / Soy Free / Grain Free
- Nut Free / Gut-Friendly / Paleo-Friendly
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Bone Broth Protein Concentrate , Natural Vanilla Flavor , Xanthan Gum , Guar Gum , Stevia ( Leaf ) , Monk Fruit Extract .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More