20g Protein Per Serving / Gut Friendly

Paleo-Friendly / No Carbs / No Sugars

Introducing an all natural, easily digestible protein powder complete with 20g of body-building, gut-friendly protein per serving - boosted with the power of Turmeric--that is artisanlly produced with no added salt, sugars, colors, preservatives or artificial ingredients.

Bone Broth Protein Turmeric is paleo friendly, free of common allergens and the ideal protein source for those who are sensitive to dairy, grains, eggs, beef, nuts, and legumes. Carefully-crafted quality you can trust and tested to be GMO free.

Get the health benefits of today''s hottest super food, bone broth - in a nourishing protein powder that is SMOOTH to blend, convenient to use and EASY to digest.