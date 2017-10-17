Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein Vanilla Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein Vanilla Dietary Supplement Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein Vanilla Dietary Supplement Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein Vanilla Dietary Supplement

34.8 ozUPC: 0081640102026
Purchase Options

Product Details

20g Protein Per Serving / Gut Friendly

Paleo-Friendly / No Carbs / No Sugars

Introducing an all natural, easily digestible protein powder complete with 20g of body-building, gut-friendly protein per serving - boosted with the power of Turmeric--that is artisanlly produced with no added salt, sugars, colors, preservatives or artificial ingredients.

Bone Broth Protein Turmeric is paleo friendly, free of common allergens and the ideal protein source for those who are sensitive to dairy, grains, eggs, beef, nuts, and legumes. Carefully-crafted quality you can trust and tested to be GMO free.

Get the health benefits of today''s hottest super food, bone broth - in a nourishing protein powder that is SMOOTH to blend, convenient to use and EASY to digest.

  • Supports Digestive Health
  • Promotes Joint Comfort and Bone Health
  • Supports Healthy Immune System Function
  • Promotes Healthy Detoxification
  • Supports Healthy Skin, Hair and Nails
  • Non GMO / Natural
  • No Artificial Ingredients / Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free / Soy Free / Grain Free
  • Nut Free / Gut-Friendly / Paleo-Friendly

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein20g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Bone Broth Protein Concentrate , Natural Vanilla Flavor , Xanthan Gum , Guar Gum , Stevia ( Leaf ) , Monk Fruit Extract .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More