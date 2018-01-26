Hover to Zoom
Ancient Nutrition Chocolate Bone Broth Collagen
18.6 ozUPC: 0081640102040
Product Details
- Multi Collagen Superfood Powder
- Made From Real Bone Broth
- Non GMO • Paleo Friendly
- Whole Food Dietary Supplement
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein13g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Bone Broth Collagen Blend : Natural Bone Broth Collagen Concentrate : ( Chicken , Beef , Turkey ) , Eggshell Membrane Collagen , Natural Chocolate Flavor , Cocoa Powder , Guar Gum , Stevia ( Leaf ) , Monk Fruit Extract .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
