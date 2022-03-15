If you're looking to boost your collagen intake, Multi Collagen Protein powder could be just what you're looking for. Most collagens on the market feature only one source of collagen, but Multi Collagen Protein features five collagen types from four different sources! Multi Collagen Protein includes hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides, chicken bone broth collagen concentrate, hydrolyzed fish collagen peptides and eggshell membrane collagen, featuring collagen Type I, II, III, V and X.

