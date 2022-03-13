This Gut Restore Probiotic includes a combination of 25 billion CFU soil-based probiotics, prebiotics and postbiotics to create a trifecta approach. Pre-biotics act as fertilizer for probiotics. Post-biotics are the metabolites (enzymes and organic acids) created by probiotics. We then added organic mushrooms and time-tested ayurvedic ingredients like organic licorice, marshmallow, zinc and magnesium plus clinically studied probiotic strains to deliver overall support for healthy elimination, reduction of occasional bloating, gas, diarrhea, a healthy immune system and more*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.