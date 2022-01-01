Ancient Nutrition KetoFEAST™ Chocolate Perspective: front
Ancient Nutrition KetoFEAST™ Chocolate Perspective: back
Ancient Nutrition KetoFEAST™ Chocolate

15 ServingsUPC: 0081640102097
Product Details

Keto-Balanced Nutrition / Paleo-Friendly

21 Whole Food Fermented Vitamins & Minerals

Non GMO / Gluten Free / Dairy Free / Soy Free

Get your FEAST on with balanced nutrition and a masterfully-constructed combination of Ancient Superfoods geared to support a ketogenic diet and lifestyle! KetoFEAST™ from Ancient Nutrition is a delicious shake and meal replacement powered by an impressive list of nutrient-dense foods often missing from our modern diets, including: Bone Broth, Chia and Tiger Nuts; fermented herbs, mushrooms and spices; live probiotics, prebiotics and enzymes; nutrient dense green foods and sprouts; coconut; coffee fruit; and apple cider vinegar.

» Healthy Weight Management Support

» Promotes Healthy Energy

20 g Fat / 17 g Protein / 5 g Carbs

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat20g31%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat5g
Monounsaturated Fat8g
Cholesterol160mg53%
Sodium150mg6%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein17g
Calcium0mg6%
Iron0mg10%
Vitamin A0International Unit15%
Vitamin C0mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Chicken Bone Broth Oil , Chicken Bone Broth Protein Concentrate , Organic Chicken Protein Concentrate , Organic Egg Yolk , Organic Chia Seed Protein , Natural Chocolate Flavor , Medium Chain Triglycerides ( Coconut ) , Natural Maple Flavor , Ashwagandha Extract ( Root ) , Coconut Milk , Organic Tiger Nut , Cocoa , Stevia Extract ( Leaf ) , Organic Coffee Cherry Extract , Bacillus Coagulans 1 Billion Cfu , Fermented Herbal Blend ( Organic Apple Cider Vinegar , Organic Ginger ( Rhizome ) , Organic Black Pepper ( Fruit ) , Long Pepper ( Fruit ) , Organic Reishi Mushroom ( Mycelium ) ) , Enzymes Blend ( Cellulose Complex , Beta-Glucanase , Amylase , Xylanase , Protease Complex , Glucoamylase , Phytase , Pectinase , Lipase Complex , Lactase , Alpha-Galactosidase , Hemicellulase , Invertase ) , Organic Alfalfa Grass Juice , Organic Oat Grass Juice , Monk Fruit Extract , Rosemary ( Leaf ) Extract ( To Maintain Freshness )

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
