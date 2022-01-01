Ingredients

Organic Chicken Bone Broth Oil , Chicken Bone Broth Protein Concentrate , Organic Chicken Protein Concentrate , Organic Egg Yolk , Organic Chia Seed Protein , Natural Vanilla Flavor , Medium Chain Triglycerides ( Coconut ) , Natural Maple Flavor , Ashwagandha Extract ( Root ) , Coconut Milk , Organic Tiger Nut , Stevia Extract ( Leaf ) , Organic Coffee Cherry Extract , Bacillus Coagulans , Enzyme Blend ( Cellulase Complex , Beta-Glucanase , Amylase , Xylanase , Protease Complex , Glucoamylase , Phytase , Pectinase , Lipase Complex , Lactase , Alpha-Galactosidase , Hemicellulase , Invertase ) , Fermented Herbal Blend ( Organic Apple Cider Vinegar , Organic Ginger ( Rhizome ) , Organic Black Pepper ( Fruit ) , Organic Long Pepper ( Fruit ) , Organic Reishi Mushroom ( Mycelium ) ) , Organic Alfalfa Grass Juice , Organic Oat Grass Juice , Monk Fruit Extract , Rosemary ( Leaf ) Extract ( To Maintain Freshness )

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More