Ancient Nutrition Organic Bone Broth Protein Dark Chocolate Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Ancient Nutrition Organic Bone Broth Protein Dark Chocolate Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Ancient Nutrition Organic Bone Broth Protein Dark Chocolate

17 ServingsUPC: 0081640102058
Purchase Options

Product Details

Bone Broth Protein™

Dark Chocolate

Certified Organic / Non GMO / Paleo-Friendly

20 g Protein / 0 g Sugar / Gluten Free

Bone Broth Made Easy and Delicious!

Do more with Organic Bone Broth Protein - the first protein powder powered by the ancient superfood that is today''s hottest trend in health - bone broth!

Organic Bone Broth Protein Dark Chocolate is naturally delicious warm or cold and goes great with hundreds of your favorite healthy recipes. It''s artisanally produced with  no artificial ingredients, free of common allergens and the ideal protein source for the Paleo diet or for those who are sensitive to dairy, grains, eggs, beef, nuts and legumes.

USDA Organic • Non GMO • Gluten Free • Paleo Friendly

Dairy Free • Soy Free • Grain Free • Nut Free

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
17.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g5%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol80mg27%
Sodium80mg3%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein20g
Calcium0mg14%
Iron0mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Bone Broth Protein Chocolate Blend : Organic Chicken Protein Concentrate , Organic Chicken Bone Broth Protein , Organic Cocoa Powder

Allergen Info
Contains Cocoa and its Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More