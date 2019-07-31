Ancient Nutrition Organic Bone Broth Protein Dark Chocolate
Product Details
Bone Broth Protein™
Dark Chocolate
Certified Organic / Non GMO / Paleo-Friendly
20 g Protein / 0 g Sugar / Gluten Free
Bone Broth Made Easy and Delicious!
Do more with Organic Bone Broth Protein - the first protein powder powered by the ancient superfood that is today''s hottest trend in health - bone broth!
Organic Bone Broth Protein Dark Chocolate is naturally delicious warm or cold and goes great with hundreds of your favorite healthy recipes. It''s artisanally produced with no artificial ingredients, free of common allergens and the ideal protein source for the Paleo diet or for those who are sensitive to dairy, grains, eggs, beef, nuts and legumes.
USDA Organic • Non GMO • Gluten Free • Paleo Friendly
Dairy Free • Soy Free • Grain Free • Nut Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Bone Broth Protein Chocolate Blend : Organic Chicken Protein Concentrate , Organic Chicken Bone Broth Protein , Organic Cocoa Powder
Allergen Info
Contains Cocoa and its Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More