Ancient Nutrition Rest + Recovery Multi Collagen Protein
10.5 ozUPC: 0081640102320
Product Details
Our Multi Collagen Protein Rest + Recovery is uniquely formulated with 5 types of food source collagen to support healthy joints, skin, nails and sleep.† It features plant extracts traditionally used for rest and recovery including tart cherry. Whether you’re an athlete looking to support muscle strength and recovery, aiming to support healthy skin or simply coming up short in the “calm” department†, help is just a scoop away.