Ancient Nutrition Strawberry Lemonade Multi Collagen Protein Powder
18.9 ozUPC: 0081640102182
Product Details
Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein is a multidimensional superfood powder uniquely formulated with 5 Types of Food Source Collagen — specifically designed to provide your body with the building blocks it needs for:
- Promoting healthy skin*
- Supporting healthy joints*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size(12 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Protein9g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Natural flavors, citric acid, beet root juice, stevia leaf extract.<p> Contains: egg, pollock.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More