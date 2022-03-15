Ancient Nutrition Vanilla Bone Broth Protein Perspective: front
Ancient Nutrition Vanilla Bone Broth Protein

17.4 ozUPC: 0081640102001
Product Details

Ancient Nutrition for the Modern World - Easily digestible vanilla bone broth protein powder provides 20g of protein per serving, add one level scoop (measuring scoop provided!) of bodybuilding, gut-friendly bone broth powder to your morning coffee, breakfast shake or smoothie to enjoy the delicious benefits of a protein-rich diet.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories98
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein20g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Bone Broth Concentrate , Natural Vanilla Flavor , Xanthan Gum , Guar Gum , Stevia Extract , Monk Fruit Extract .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
