This women's probiotic includes 25 billion soil-based probiotics plus prebiotics and postbiotics to create a trifecta effect. SBOs are often more resilient and resistant to harsh environments. Specifically designed for the female body, this unique formulation features a clinically studied ayurvedic herbal blend that supports healthy energy, reduces fatigue and the effects of stress while promoting mental clarity, concentration, a positive mindset and more*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.