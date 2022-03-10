Hover to Zoom
Ancient Secrets Eucalyptus Aromatherapy Dead Sea Mineral Bath Salts
2 lbUPC: 0007956500503
Product Details
NOW you can experience the relaxing and soothing benefits of aromatherapy while obtaining the legendary therapeutic effects of the world-famous Mineral baths from the Dead Sea. Doctors have long recommended bathing in it to ease muscle soreness, joint stiffness and aid in treating skin conditions.
- Natural, Relaxing and Soothing
- Therapeutic Baths
- Cruelty Free - This Product Not Tested on Animals