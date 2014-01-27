Hover to Zoom
Ancient Secrets Lavender Aromatherapy Dead Sea Mineral Bath Salts
2 lbUPC: 0007956500501
Product Details
Now you can experience the relaxing and soothing benefits of the legendary therapeutic effects of the world-famous Mineral Baths from the Dead Sea. People travel from all over the world to bathe in the Dead Sea because it has a complex blend of salts at a concentration found nowhere else on earth.
- Mineral Bath For A Relaxing Experience
- Put A Health Spa In Your Bath