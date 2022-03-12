Ancient Secrets Nasal Cleansing Salt Perspective: front
Ancient Secrets Nasal Cleansing Salt

2.8 ozUPC: 0007956500624
Product Details

Many people practice Neti on a daily basis to keep their nasal passages clean and moisturized, and improve their ability to breathe without mucus obstruction. Most find it a soothing and pleasant practice once they try it. If you are one of the many people who find that their nasal passages are obstructed as a result of the effects of pollution, dust, pollen and other irritants, you may find this simple cleansing technique of invaluable benefit to you.

  • Non-Iodized Pure Salt for the Practice of Nasal Cleansing and Moisturizing of Nasal Passages Also Known as "Neti"
  • This Premeasured Salt May be Used With Any Brand of Nasal Cleansing Pot or Nasal Saline Rinse Squeeze Bottle
  • Contents: 40 Premeasured .07 oz (2 grams) Packets