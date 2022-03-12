Many people practice Neti on a daily basis to keep their nasal passages clean and moisturized, and improve their ability to breathe without mucus obstruction. Most find it a soothing and pleasant practice once they try it. If you are one of the many people who find that their nasal passages are obstructed as a result of the effects of pollution, dust, pollen and other irritants, you may find this simple cleansing technique of invaluable benefit to you.

Non-Iodized Pure Salt for the Practice of Nasal Cleansing and Moisturizing of Nasal Passages Also Known as "Neti"

This Premeasured Salt May be Used With Any Brand of Nasal Cleansing Pot or Nasal Saline Rinse Squeeze Bottle

Contents: 40 Premeasured .07 oz (2 grams) Packets