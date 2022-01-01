Andean Dream Chocolate Chip Quinoa Cookies
Delicious, nutritious, and rich in vitamins & minerals, quinoa is one of the world's best superfoods. Andean Dream quinoa Cookies are made with Royal Quinoa, the finest quality in the world, found only in the Bolivian Andes. Combined with other great tasting and high quality ingredients, our cookies provide an enjoyable, low sugar and guilt-free cookie experience. As a member of the Fair Trade Federation, we source our quinoa from indigenous farming families, and then send it directly to our dedicated manufacturing facility, free from gluten, dairy, eggs, soy, corn and nuts.
Enjoy Andean Dream Quinoa Cookies for their delicious flavor, high nutritional content and our commitment to improving the lives of all, one cookie at a time.
- Made with Organic Bolivian Royal Quinoa
- Gluten-Free
- Allergen Friendly
- Non-GMO
- Vegan
Organic Royal Quinoa Flour, Casava Starch, Non-hydrogenated Palm Fruit Butter, Organic Raw Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chips (Dairy and Soy Free), Organic Sugar Cane Syrup, Organic White Rice Flour, Organic Quinoa Pop Grains, Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda) and Natural Vanilla and Chocolate Extract (Soy and Corn Free)
